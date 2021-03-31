Go hard on vandals, other criminal elements, FG orders NSCDC boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The Federal Government has directed the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to go hard on vandals destroying critical national assets and rout out other criminal elements who have continued to hold some parts of the country to ransom.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who gave the directive while on a working visit to the national headquarters of the Corps in Abuja yesterday, expressed confidence in the ability of the new Commandant-General of NSCDC to reposition the Corps to become a more profound player in the security architecture of the country, and in securing Nigerians and their property.

According to him, his emergence as the CG, after a keen and extensive contest, was purely on merit and not by accident or favoritism.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the Minister lamented the state of insecurity in the country, which he said had been a challenge to the nation.

He charged the Commandant-General to “take up the responsibility to return Nigeria to the old days when people could travel freely on our roads without fear of being waylaid, kidnapped or assassinated.”

The minister told the NSCDC boss that it was not beyond the Corps to restore the country to a safe haven it had always been.

“There is a reason for your appointment by Mr President and Commander in Chief of the Armed forces and it is required that you return our country to safety and bring it to peaceful times.

“We are very comfortable with the Programme and pathway the CG has brought forward towards achieving this goals which includes administrative reforms, tactical and training programs as well as disciplinary enforcement and adjustment, there is really no alternative administratively, operationally and discipline wise, there is a lot of work to be done,’’ the minister stated.

In his response, the Commandant General thanked the minister for his support since his assumption of office and assured that he would work assiduously to provide the needed security for critical national assets and infrastructure, the farming communities as well as school children all over the country.

He reiterated that the Corps would be reinvigorated and nurtured into a formidable force under his leadership to continue to provide services that would justify the confidence reposed in her by all Nigerians.

He also promised to even surpass the benchmark set for him by the President and the Minister.

, saying he was poised and determined to serve Nigeria with passion and without looking back.

