Glasgow Caledonian University offers Engineering, Computing opportunities to students

Following the increased interest among Nigerians for opportunities to study outside the shores of the country, Glasgow Caledonian University has opened up opportunities for candidates seeking engineering degrees in Computing, Environmental Engineering, Cyber Security, and Mechanical Engineering.

Therefore, a meet-up is scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Nigeria with details as follows;

Date: March 25th – 26th, 2021

Time: 11 am – 4.00 pm

Venue: 1 Sheel Close Onireke, Ibadan Nigeria.

www.gcu.ac.uk

GCU engineering boasts of a wealth of study options, cutting edge labs and industry links and are Top 20 in the UK for world-leading and internationally excellent research impact.

From seeking educational greener pastures in Canada, England, the United States among others, another opportunity has opened up in Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) and Nigerians are already gunning for an opportunity in the institution which delivers innovation through world-class research in key areas of strength.

The program creates room for being a part of a community of like-minded individuals from around the world.

With campuses in Glasgow, London and New York, multiple study opportunities are opened at both undergraduate, postgraduate and research level.

