Ghana-based Nigerian star, Mock Sin, hits mainstream with ‘Show Dem’

2021 is no doubt the year for change of sounds in the music scene and this is the same with Ghana based Nigerian singer, producer and all round entertainer Mock Sin.

Real names Clement Moses who is popularly known as “Mock sin” is an Afro Pop Reggae sensational artist.

Born in Anambra State, Nnewi to be precise, he’s got couple of hits to his credit, he is versatile and his music is already gaining massive rotations and acceptance in Ghana and is already making its way to the heart of the Nigerian music industry. Mock Sin’s unique lyrical content and blend of reggae vibes on a pure afropop rhythm is a true definition of a creative mindset that should not be underestimated by the music industry.

According to the prolific and next rated African star who is also the chief executive officer of Iwin Global records and Iwin Studios, music had always been a passion and he is ready to take on the mainstream this year. Having released great tunes, there are more tunes coming and music lovers should get ready to vibe with what they really and truly deserve which is great tunes.

With Mock Sin’s previous single make I flex already gaining massive patronage in Ghana, the video for the hit is making its way to Mainstream Nigerian music channels in few days time, meanwhile his current single “show dem” is already gaining massive airplay’s across make radios stations in Nigeria and this has aided his craft break into the mainstream and also vastly accepted in the !Nigerian music market.

Vanguard News Nigeria

