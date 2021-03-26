Germany to require Covid-19 tests on flight arrivals starting Sunday

Kindly Share This Story:

People flying to Germany must undergo coronavirus testing in a regulation that enters force at midnight (2300 GMT) on Sunday, the German Health Ministry says.

The announcement was made so that airlines and passengers have time to prepare themselves for the new requirement, the ministry says.

Germany is attempting to contain a severe third wave of coronavirus infections that it being driven mainly by newer and more transmissible variants of the disease.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the country’s 16 states had decided that testing before departure would become an entry requirement for flights to Germany.

Currently only travellers coming from countries with particularly high infection rates must get tested before boarding.

Flight crews will not be affected by the new requirement, the ministry said. Travellers will have to bear the costs of the tests themselves.

Vanguard News Nigeria

