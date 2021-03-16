Breaking News
Ganduje settles over N100m NECO fees

On 6:30 pmIn Education, Newsby
Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State says the state has settled the National Examination Council, NECO fees to the tune of over N100 million.

Governor Ganduje stated this in a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar on Tuesday.  The Governor said the payment was effected on Monday with the examination body acknowledging the payment.

“The sum was paid on Monday 15th March 2021 and has since been acknowledged by the Examination body.

“With this payment, students from the state will now get their results released,” the statement however reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

