Ganduje describes Aspira as economic catalyst

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has applauded the contributions of home-product giant, Aspira Nigeria Limited, towards the development of the state as a mega-commercial centre in the country.

Governor Ganduje, who gave the commendation during an official visit to the company site to commission the new plant, also appreciated the company’s contributions in the employment of thousands of job seekers in the state.

Addressing the officials and the management staff of the company, led by their Chairman,

Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Danzago, the governor observed that Aspira Nigeria Limited had been serving as a catalyst for economic growth in the state.

According to Ganduje, “We have been taken round to see their products and from the information they gave us, they told us that they have employed more than 5000 youths from Kano State, from all over the country— even foreigners are being employed in this company.

“They told us that they are enjoying peace and stability in Kano State. The peace and stability in the state is what has encouraged them to expand their brands and the capacity of the company in the state.

“We have gone round and we have seen that they are producing various products, ranging from detergents to soaps, to even the toothpaste that would soon be commissioned.

“So, we thank this company for producing more and more here in Kano. You are making Kano the real commercial nerve centre of not only Nigeria, but also of the West Africa countries that do businesses with you.

“This is because from what we have seen, your products are exported to most West African countries and in some cases, Europe.

“There is no better way to support the people of Kano State and the people of Nigeria than what you are doing.”

Ganduje also expressed joy that the company is producing its own gas, and therefore depending less on electricity supply for its operational activities.

Ganduje said: “By generating your own gas system, you are making and producing electricity for yourself and making it benefit the less-privileged neighbours around you.

“I wish to tell you that work has started for the construction of the gas pipeline from Ajeokuta to Kaduna and to Kano and when this project is completed, the gas you use now would be much cheaper.

“You will operate at a much cheaper rate and government would get more taxes and you would employ more people because it would give more opportunities to you to expand.

“So, we all thank Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari for the gas project, especially for the fact that work has started on the project and Kano would enjoy the benefit of the project.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the company, Alhaji Haruna Ahmadu Danzago, appreciated Governor Ganduje and his administration’s provision of an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

He stressed that the progress recorded by the company over the years would not have been attained without the benefit of the numerous private sector-friendly policies of the state government.

He also observed that the company had been enjoying a very cordial relationship with its immediate community and with the people of Kano State.

Among the management staff who received the governor are the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maher Jaafer; Managing Director, Mr. Sami Jaafer, and the General Manager, Mr. Abbas Jaafer.

