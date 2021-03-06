Ganduje cautions against politicising security matters

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has cautioned politicians against making unguarded comments on security-related matters that could undermine Federal Government’s efforts at securing the nation.
This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, on Saturday in Kano.
The governor further observed that the measure would aid in tackling suspected logistics supply and evacuation of the nation’s natural resources particularly gold.
“The issues of security should be beyond partisan considerations. I do not see anything political in declaring the no-fly zone in Zamfara State.
“It is purely based on security and intelligence reports that there are suspicious criminal activities going on there,” Ganduje said.
He said that the country needed concerted efforts by stakeholders to combat the scourge of kidnappings, insurgency and banditry confronting the country rather than reducing it to a mere political tool.
Ganduje, however, called for collaboration between the states and the Federal Government to prevent the situation from getting out of control.
He also appealed for a concerted approach by the state governments, security agencies, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, to successfully tackle security challenges in the country. (NAN)