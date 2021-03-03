Former Yobe PDP deputy governorship candidate defects to APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Baba Abba-Aji, Yobe deputy governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 general elections, has defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abba-Aji announced his defection to the ruling APC at a ceremony on Wednesday in Damaturu.

He was received by the state APC Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe at the ceremony attended by Gov. Mai Mala-Buni and Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee.

Abba-Aji who defected alongside thousands of his supporters pledged to abide by the APC constitution.

He said he was attracted to the party by the developmental strides of Mala-Buni as well as his ability to carry all citizens, irrespective of political affiliation.

Bakabe assured the defectors of fair treatment in the party in the state.(NAN)

