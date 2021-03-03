Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko— ABA

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has challenged the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Biafra, MASSOB-BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, to form his own security outfit and hand it over to South-East leaders instead of suggesting that Eastern Security Network, ESN, be turned over to them.

IPOB said that ESN, set up by its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, for the defense of easterners against terrorist attacks would never be surrendered to “the compromised South-East leaders” for management.

Uwazuruike had, in a media interview, suggested that South-East governors take over ESN, saying that Ndigbo are not prepared for another civil war. Read the story HERE.

However, irked by the suggestion, IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, dismissed Uwazuruike as a saboteur only using the agitation for Biafra as a conduit pipe for self-enrichment.

IPOB wondered why Uwazuruike who had initially spoken against the establishment of ESN would suddenly begin to advocate that the outfit be turned over to South-East governors.

IPOB further wondered why Uwazuruike, who had been boasting that he commanded more followership than Kanu could not float his own security outfit and hand same over to South-East governors.

The statement read in part: “The attention of IPOB has been drawn to the shameful statement credited to the hotelier and hostel builder parading as the leader of a shameless and disgraceful group called MASSOB/BIM, Chief Raphael Uwazuruike;

“That God-ordained Eastern Security Network, ESN, established by our liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, be handed over to his (Uwazuruike) co-traitors like South-East governors to manage.

“How on earth did the hotelier Uwazuruike think that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should handover the heavenly ordained ESN to the slaves installed by the caliphate in different government Houses in Biafraland?

“His intention of making such stupid suggestion is to turn ESN into another eastern region version of the heavily politicised and now toothless security outfit formed in other regions. IPOB cannot fall into such trap.

“Uwazuruike is not ashamed of himself by trying to use ESN to cover his atrocities in Biafraland.

“Uwazuruike was the man who boasted that he had more boys than Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that should he unleash his boys, there would be no place would contain them.

“We, therefore, challenge Uwazuruike to form his own security outfit and hand it over to the South-East and South-South governors.

“IPOB and its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are capable of managing ESN to pursue its mandate.

“Uwazuruike thought that IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are like him that shamelessly sold the future of our unborn generations to the same oppressors he claims to be fighting against, just because all he wanted in life was to escape poverty and live in style and opulence.”

