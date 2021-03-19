Focus Africa series launch, awards set for Abuja this March

Kindly Share This Story:

Focus Africa Series, one of Africa’s top leadership, business, and entrepreneurship platform is set to launch the second edition of her magazine “Focus Africa Magazine, at this premium award event scheduled to hold on the 25th of March 2021 at Nicon Luxury Hotel, in Abuja with Theme: Africa’s Transformational Journey. The keynote address will be delivered by Bar Ben Francis Kaifala, the Anti Corruption Head Republic of Sierra Leone.

The Premium event is set to be attended by top dignitaries such as the His Royal Highness Alh. Dr Yahaya Abubakar CFR, Etsu Nupe, Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Vice President, Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Executive Governor Kogi State H.E Alhaji Yahaya Bello who is the Chairman of the Occasion, H.E Dame Pauline Tallen OFR, KSG, Minister of Women Affairs, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogar, Hon Minister of State for Mines & Steel Development, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader, Senator T. A Orji, Representing Abia Central, National Assembly, Albino Bol Dhieu, Minister of Youth & Sports South Sudan, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, (Sarkin Gabas Dukku) Chair, Senate Committee National Identity & Population, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Chairman Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Ayim Pius Ayim, former Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Governor Kano State, Engr Buba Galadima, Politician, Dr Mohammed Liman Controller General Federal Fire Service, Hon Ms. Manti Tarawali- Hon Minister Gender and Children Affairs, Republic of Sierra Leone, Senator Andy Uba Former Senator Anambra South, Alhaji Kanja Sesay, Hon Minister of Energy Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed SAN, Hon. Dr. Edward Hinga Sandy, Minister of Trade Sierra Leone,

Sir Valentine Ozigbo, Former President/Group CEO Transcorp, Dr. Innocent Ezuma, Executive Director Eta Zuma Group, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji, Speaker Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abdullahi Idris Garba (Jagaban Kotagora) Chairman House Committee on FCT, Hon Prince Ned Nwoko, Chairman Ned Nwoko Foundation, Hon. Nebeela F. Tunis, Hon Minister for Foreign Affairs Sierra Leone, Prof Ibrahim Hussaini Doko, Managing Director Raw Materials Research and Development Council, Hon Fatmata Sawaneh, National Women Leader Sierra Leone Political Party, Alhaji Goni Zakari, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Kure, MD Nirsal MFB, Alh Mohammed Idris Malagi (kakaki Nupe) Chairman Blueprint Newspapers Ltd, Chief Bar, Dan Nwayanwu, National Chairman Zenith Labour Party, Air Vice Marshal Muhammandu A. Muhammadu DG Nema, AVM Audu Muhammed Bida former DG Nema, AVM Mfon Ekpoh amongst others.

The Focus Africa Series was established with a vision to not only encourage dedicated entrepreneurs thriving in several industries, but also to celebrate leaders with Milestone achievements. These spectacular industry leaders have continued to raise the bar through their dedication; passion and resilience to build companies that have contributed to the growth of the economy and provided employment for budding entrepreneurs. They have continued to prove to the world that excellence and innovation is the foundation on which the future of Africa is built and indeed, the continent is well on its way to creating phenomenal products.

The event is also set to award and recognize prestigious individuals for their remarkable contributions to the growth of their community, country, and Africa at large. One of the award recipients from Nigeria Alhaji Goni Zakari have in the last 5 years fed 1,000 almajiris in North-Eastern Nigeria every day consistently, on an individual capacity he has continued to lead a fight against hunger in many other parts of the country and these are done behind the camera, the other interesting story from Sierra Leone where Billy Harry T Sesay, the Founder and Executive Director of Job Link Sierra Leone.

The company, established in 2016 was borne out of the desire to help identify the issues affecting the youths in terms of accessing jobs by creating the linkages, networking through information sharing regarding job postings, CV, and cover letters. The platform has currently helped to build the human capital in Sierra Leone and contributed to closing the unemployment gap within the country and impacted several lives.

“The true value of a man and his relevance to humanity is not measured by his affluence, but how much of himself he has given, or is prepared to give to make life better for others. Says Sucex Bright, Host of Future Africa Series. Truly, posterity belongs to those persons who have impacted positively on their corporate and domestic environment; building people and creating enduring institutions for growth through purposeful leadership.”

One of our core focuses at Focus Africa Magazine has been to build a platform where like-minded brands and entrepreneurs can effectively connect, learn and inspire themselves to create groundbreaking solutions, thereby strengthening the business value ecosystem.

Alongside the presentation of the awards, the Focus Africa Series will be launched with a report to be published on 25th March 2021 and discussions will be centered on the theme – “Africa’s Transformational Journey”. The series will spotlight forward thinkers and brands that are changing the narratives in Leadership & Governance, Business, Politics, Agriculture, Sports, Oil & Gas, Education, Community Development, Legal profession, ICT, Manufacturing, Health, Engineering, Transport & Maritime, Real-Estate, Religion, Society, and more.

According to Comrade Jibril Abdullahi Muregi the local organizing chairman for this event, with the launch of this series, we are targeting about 50 million viewers in about 25 Countries by the 3rd quarter of 2021, for industry players who are raising the bar in the continent. The interviews will be held on different media platforms especially online and YouTube channels every weekend and is expected to begin airing on national television by May. The print will also be available as well.

Other attendees are Vuyisa Qabaka Hybr Group Partner and Director for Southern Africa, Hon Calistus Okafor, Deputy National Chairman Zenith Labour Party, Chukwuma, Mr. Nwanze Executive Director Credit Direct Ltd, Elder Ufot Ebong SSA to Government of Akwa Ibom State on Due Process & Technical Duties,

Nyachangkuoth Rambang Tai, South Sudan, Dr. Ndatsu Kure Abuja Geographical Information System, Mrs. Anuri Obijiaku, Founder Cuddly Kids School, Engr. Tein Jack-Rich, Dr Abrahma Emmanuel Founder Topfaith Schools, Comrade M.I Onimisi CEO EBTV, Hon Eunice Thomas CEO ETLA Center, Hon Frank Archibong, Commissioner of Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs Akwa Ibom State, Hon Demian Igbokwe Uturu, SSA Special Duties to the Hon. Minister of State, Mines & Steel Development, Ugomba (Dr) Crystal Jane Cosmos (CJMAMA) Special Assistant to the Hon Minister of State Mines & Steel Development, Mr Ifeanyi Ogbonnah Chairman Ignes Ogbonnah Foundation, Yoal Gatkuoth Riek Yaht, PAPA South Sudan, Mr Ibrahim Kalia Jimoh, Mrs Ngozi Egbuchulam, Hon Kehinde Bamigbetan, Former Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Hauwa Yusuf Zubair, CEO Posh Hauzes Ltd, Hon Emeka Nnamani CEO Enitona Hotels ltd, Charles Tambou Founder Global Business Network, amongst others.

