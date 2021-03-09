Flowkits out with new sizzling jam titled “Hate on You Bawo“

Kindly Share This Story:

Flowkits the “Stay with me“ singer, is out with his new sizzling jam titled “Hate on You Bawo“ Flowkits born Olajide Olamiposi is a talented Nigerian singer and songwriter based in Lagos.

He professionally joined the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry in his teenage years as a rapper.

However, versatility, persistence, and grit stood him out and earned him attention in the hood.

Flowkits latest project, Hate on You Bawo is on the amazing mid-tempo tune which sees him expressing his opinion about relationships with people.

The fast rising music star via the lyrics hints that he is all about the hustle and grind and has no time to hate on anyone including those who might have wronged him in any kind of way in the past or present.

This is a debut song of Flowkits this new year 2021, and with it, the year has started very well.

“Hate on You ” was produced by outstanding hitmaker and Video director Ben Jossy

The Street Anthem is out on all Platforms

