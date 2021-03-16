Five suspects escape from NSCDC cell in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

…Our officers aided their escape – Inside Source

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps( NSCDC) is presently embroiled in controversy as some officers were allegedly fingered to have aided the escape of some suspects from the cell after being heavily induced.

Five suspects namely; Hassan Sani, Auwal Mohamed, Mohamed Mustapha, Mudashiru Abubakar and Ibrahim Rabiu were arrested by the anti vandals unit of the corps for bunkering and pipeline vandalisation along Abuja- Lokoja highway last Thursday.

They were said to have successfully carried out the bunkering business in the Niger Delta region and were ferrying the products to the north in two big trucks when they were accosted by the anti vandals unit.

On interrogation, they were said to have confessed that the products which consist of petrol, diesel and kerosene were illegally scooped in a forest from a pipeline in one of the oil-rich states.

They were said to have been detained for further investigations at the state command office situated by the state secretariat Lokoja.

Vanguard however gathered that by the following morning, the five suspects had escaped from the cell with the aid of some of the officers in the command.

An inside source said that there is a notorious syndicate in the command who specialises in collecting bribe from suspects and aiding them to escape.

“These suspects can not escape on their own without the aid of these officers because the wall of the cell is so high that it will be very difficult to break.

“Only a small portion of the cell was broken but we suspect that the main door was opened at night for their escape because that portion, we believe was too narrow for any human being to pass-through

“We understand that one of the suspects in the cell gave a phone number of a certain fellow who in turn reached out to some of our men that facilitated their escape” the source said.

It was learnt that the guard in charge of the cell whose name was given as Aliu Sunday was dead drunk on the fateful day.

The state commandant, Samuel Maigari who confirmed the incident, said that he has ordered those on duty during the cell break be detained while full discreet investigations be conducted to fish out those who aided the escape.

He however said he was not aware of any syndicate in the command, neither does he know about anybody who collected bribe to facilitate the escape of the suspects.

