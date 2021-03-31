First Delta Tech Funfair for ICT youngsters hold in Asaba

Kindly Share This Story:

It was a calm and shiny day in the river city of Asaba the capital of Delta state, the “Big Heart of Nigeria.”

The first ever Delta Tech Funfair for Teens an ICT initiative was powered by Coriftech Solutions Limited, spearheaded by industry experts to create a platform that exposes, breed and develop core competencies in youngsters to match up to the ever evolving age and time of the world.

Coriftech Solutions Ltd is an ICT company which specialises in I.T training and the development of customized softwares, web and Enterprise solutions with a vision to make the world a better place through ICT and a mission to consistently exceed customer expectations for long term personal and commercial benefits.

The inauguration of the Delta Tech Funfair for Teens was an avenue for young and bright chaps (yearning to be positive elements of change in the society) to freely interact, share ideas and create bonds that will last generations. All these were achieved without breaking the COVID-19 protocols.

Cynthia Orife, CEO of Coriftech Solutions Limited during her opening speech emphasized on the development and enabling environment for kids in the Tech sphere as they were the future leaders of tomorrow.

The Guest Speaker Austine Okorodudu who gave the youngsters a deep insight into tech careers and the right pathway to achieving it, gave more emphasis on the goals, other personalities who made their contributions include, Victor Idonor, DG Cybersecurity Challenge Nigeria, Utomi Jeremiah, Deputy Manager Coriftech Solutions Limited.

The event saw pupils from Marble Hills International School; Redeemer’s International High School; Lumen Christi International Schools; Hollywood International School among other private citizens were in attendance to witness the ceremony.

While Marble Hill International School was awarded a full scholarship for an ICT course of their choice at Coriftech Solutions Limited Center Asaba.

The Delta Tech Funfair was expository and funfilled that the youngsters were already looking forward to other subsequent events.

