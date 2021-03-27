PHOTOS: Fire guts 7 vehicles on Otedola Bridge

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday, when fire gutted seven vehicles on Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It could not be confirmed if there were casualties, but the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, said the fire has been doused by a rescue team and men of Lagos Fire Service.

He said: “Mop up is being concluded at about 6a.m. Saturday and recovery effort ongoing.”

Below are images from the scene of the fire incident courtesy @LagosRescue:

The Otedola Bridge has been associated with several fire disasters, one of which was on October 17, last year. One of the most deadly occurred Thursday, June 28, 2018.

It was disastrous DNA had to be used to identify the remains of humans consumed by the fire. Read the story HERE.

Vanguard News Nigeria

