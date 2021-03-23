Breaking News
Translate

Financial autonomy: Osun Assembly workers join strike

On 9:38 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Osun Assembly, Bill

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Workers at the Osun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, joined their counterparts across the country to boycott work, protesting against the refusal to grant Houses of Assemblies across the country financial autonomy.

The workers, under the aegis of Osun Parliamentary Association of Nigeria, while declaring industrial action, said it was in compliance with the directive of its National Secretariat.

Speaking at the Assembly complex, the Chairman, Adesina Adekunle said the strike was aimed at ensuring the implementation of Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last year.

ALSO READ: Secession Threat: Lagos tasks religious leaders on peaceful-coexistence, moral value

“Osun Assembly workers need to comply with the national body’s directive to pave way for the autonomy of the legislative arm of government.

“We will ensure full compliance with the national secretariat’s directive in a bid to ensure that the Assembly is financially autonomous”, he said.

The Assembly workers before leaving their duty posts demonstrated and bear placards with various inscriptions, such as, “Autonomy: No going back; Financial Separation means Separation of Power, and Service for Democracy amongst others”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!