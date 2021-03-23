Financial autonomy: Osun Assembly workers join strike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Workers at the Osun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, joined their counterparts across the country to boycott work, protesting against the refusal to grant Houses of Assemblies across the country financial autonomy.

The workers, under the aegis of Osun Parliamentary Association of Nigeria, while declaring industrial action, said it was in compliance with the directive of its National Secretariat.

Speaking at the Assembly complex, the Chairman, Adesina Adekunle said the strike was aimed at ensuring the implementation of Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last year.

“Osun Assembly workers need to comply with the national body’s directive to pave way for the autonomy of the legislative arm of government.

“We will ensure full compliance with the national secretariat’s directive in a bid to ensure that the Assembly is financially autonomous”, he said.

The Assembly workers before leaving their duty posts demonstrated and bear placards with various inscriptions, such as, “Autonomy: No going back; Financial Separation means Separation of Power, and Service for Democracy amongst others”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

