FIDA denies report on Wike, Rivers’ CJ

The International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, has rebutted a statement credited to it by a national daily (not Vanguard): ‘RIVERS LAWYERS KICK OVER WIKE’S ALLEGED PLAN TO IMPOSE CJ’ dated March 23.

FIDA made the rebuttal in a statement made available to Vanguard and signed by Rhoda Prevail Tyoden, National President, and Eliana Martins, National Publicity Secretary.

The group said: “One Okoroafor asserted that a group under the aegis of FIDA asked Governor Wike not to approve the recommendation and appointment of Justice Simeon Amadi as Chief Judge.

“We categorically state that FIDA did not at any time release such a statement, neither did we authorise any of our officers both at the national and branch levels to issue such a statement.

“We, therefore, disassociate ourselves with this press release. FIDA undertakes due diligence in airing her views and always prefers the option of dialogue before the release of a press statement.

“We, therefore, appeal to the public and all persons mentioned in the press release to note this rebuttal.”

