FG set to launch housing scheme for IDPs

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Federal Government has concluded plans to build over 600 Housing units for Internally Displaced Persons in Kano, as Kano State already set aside 20,000 hectares of Land for the project.

This is even as the National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Person said 2.6 million persons are presently displaced across Nigeria while distributing food items and other intervention to the affected persons.

Federal Commissioner of the Commission Bashir Mohammad Garba disclosed this in Sunday while flagging off distribution of food items and materials to 1,500 persons hosted by governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

Garba also stated that those displaced from their ancestral home were victims of insurgency attack from the North East and natural disasters in many states in the southern parts of the country.

The Federal Commissioner posited that the Federal government in partnership with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to flout resettlement housing and project reliance to relocate the affected persons across the country.

He further explained that the commission is establishing 50 different vocational skills to train the displaced persons and fund would be provided to establish the beneficiaries after training. He urged those benefiting the food items to make judicious use of the food items.

“The distribution of the intervention signified the many more interventions aimed at making it easy for the displaced Persons and as well those affected by Disasters as 7,500 displaced Persons are targeted.

“Due to the alarming rate of displacement across Nigeria I recently made an intentional shift in focus for the Commission to directly concentrate on more permanent solutions that will restore livelihoods and resettle our people to their lives of dignity.

“To this end, in addition to the distribution of food and non-food items to all displaced persons here present today, the Commission will soon launch Project Reliance and the Resettlement City Project in Kano towards the empowerment and resettlement of displaced persons.

“Project Reliance is a one of a kind empowerment initiative of the Commission, primarily for displaced persons. Through Project Reliance, the Commission in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria have committed to the empowerment of one million people across the nation. Thus far, 350,000 displaced persons in Borno and Katsina States have been verified and more will be included next week from Cross Rive State. We expect that disbursements will be made in the third week of March. Through Project Reliance the Commission has designed over 50 vocational skills where each and every displaced person will be given the opportunity to choose from. Once trained, each beneficiary will be given starter packs and start up capital to support the businesses of their choice.

“Secondly, the Commission will build housing units to accommodate those who have lost their homes in Kano. The Commission is extremely excited for this opportunity to build our Resettlement City model and we owe this milestone to my Governor, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR who has been relentlessly supportive in complimenting the efforts of the Commission. His humanitarian resolve and love for his people is one that is second to none and one worth emulating. We are equally grateful for his contribution of 20 hectares of land to the Commission to fast track the construction of the 600 household Resettlement City estate which has already reached advanced stages in Borno, Katsina, Zamfara and Edo States. Once built, the Resettlement City in Kano will include 2 bedroom housing units, a primary healthcare centre, educational learning centres for improved rehabilitation and educational development of displaced children, skills acquisition facilities, recreational facilities, running water, security post and internal road networks” he stated.

