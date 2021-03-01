FG begins online registration for COVID-19 vaccination

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

Ahead of the delivery of 3,924,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Nigerians can now register online for vaccination via the website of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA.

Known as the Electronic Management of Immunization Data, EMID, Registration Portal, the platform captures data and schedules persons for COVID 19 vaccination.

Making the announcement on Monday in a tweet, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, said the registration can be done on its website http://nphcda.gov.ng

The delivery is the first shipment of 16 million doses of the vaccine being delivered by the COVAX Facility, a global initiative set up by the World Health Organisation and other partners to procure and ensure equitable distribution of vaccines for free among countries across the world.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had hinted weekend that Nigeria would receive the first tranche of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, 2021.

Health workers are expected to be the first set of people to get the vaccine, followed by the elderly above 60 – 65 years and those with comorbidities (existing health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease).

President Mohammadu Buhari, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, among other members of the nation’s strategic leadership as well as persons at the points of entry and border post managers, will be prioritised.

