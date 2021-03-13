Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta commences COVID-19 vaccination

Kindly Share This Story:

The COVID-19 vaccination exercise commenced on Friday at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, Lagos, as health workers took turn to get the jabs, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that Dr Adedamola Dada, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, was the first person to receive the vaccine after going through the registration exercise.

Dada shortly after receiving the vaccine told NAN that Nigerians should not be hesitant in receiving the vaccine.

He said that the vaccine which had been certified safe, was a major boost in the fight against coronavirus.

“As you have witnessed, I just received my own vaccine, and I want other Nigerians to do so because this is the only major way we can defeat this virus.

“The vaccine is safe and this exercise is to further keep us safe from COVID-19, this is not the time to spread fake news about the vaccine.

“We have also put everything in place here to make the process hitch-free,” he said.

A Community Health Officer at Mainland Local Government, Mrs Adetutu Owolabi, told NAN that they were drafted to monitor and ensure a smooth exercise.

“We are here as community health workers to make the process seamless and ensure that the right people are vaccinated.

“Security personnel are also here with us to safeguard the vaccine as well,” Owolabi said.

NAN reports that the vaccine was being administered in three different locations within the hospital to ensure social distancing and make the exercise seamless.

Also, three mobile medical vans of the hospital were also stationed in the three locations for the vaccine jabs.

