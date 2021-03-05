FCT Minister says storage, security of COVID-19 vaccines in place

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Muhammad Bello, Minister, Federal Capital Territory, on Friday affirmed that an all-inclusive preparation had been concluded ahead of the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines into the country.

Bello, while speaking at the National Launch of COVID-19, in Abuja said that FCT had the capacity to store and distribute the vaccines, while all hands were on deck to ensure that the vaccines were well kept.

He said that 65 designated centres have been prepared across the six area councils of the FCT for the first phase of the implementation.

According to Bello, there are 25 vaccination centres in the Municipal council, 10 in Bwari, 10 in Gwagwalada, eight in Kuje, seven in Kwali and the remaining five in Abaji area council.

Speaking on behalf of Nigeria partners, the Country Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mr Walter Kazadi, described Nigeria as brave.

Kazadi said that Nigeria reinforces her health workers and facilities to respond seamlessly to the pandemic even before the country witnessed its first active COVID-19 case.

He advised that since the first batch of the vaccines would not go round and until everyone was covered, people should observe all COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines to the frontline health workers signify the important roles they have played in the face of the pandemic.

He said that Nigerians should be proud of the Nigeria government who took all the measures required to select the appropriate vaccine for Nigerians and made sure NAFDAC certified it for use.

