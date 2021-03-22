FCT Art Teachers’ Workshop engenders creativity among pupils

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

As a prelude to the forthcoming yearly Korea-Nigeria drawing competition for students the organizers, the Korea Cultural Centre and FCT Universal Basic Education Board, held the FCT Art Teachers’ Workshop 2021.

The workshop held 16th and 17th March, 2021 at the Korean Cultural Centre Studio, featured A PowerPoint presentation of ‘Introduction to Korean Culture’ by KCCN Director, FCT UBEB Director’s remarks, Workshops and Korean games for teachers.

According to Lee Jin Su, Director of Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria Embassy of the Republic of Korea, “The Art Teachers’ workshop is hosted by Korean Cultural Centre and FCT Universal Basic Education Board as an art workshop for Primary school art teachers in FCT. A total of 32 teachers from 30 public schools and 2 private schools were in attendance”.

He disclosed that this year’s workshop focused on engendering creativity in arts among primary school pupils.

At the event, the Director of Korean Cultural Centre also made a presentation on the various activities and programmes undertaken by Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria geared towards promoting culture as well as mutual relationship between Korean and the various peoples of Nigeria.

According to Lee Jin Su, “The Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria together with the FCT UBEB has since 2010 been organizing Korea –Nigeria drawing competition for both primary and Junior Secondary schools in FCT. The aim has been to promote creativity and a better understanding of facts of both Nigerian and Korean societies among Nigerian students. The workshop is intended to serve as training for teachers who are expected to impart acquired knowledge to their pupils. The teachers for the workshop are from schools that have already been listed to take part in this year’s drawing competition which is slated to take place later in April 2021”.

Interestingly, he disclosed that students who excel in the drawing competition will be awarded prizes at a special ceremony to be held in May 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

