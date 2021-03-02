Fast-rising act, WorldPharrell talks on music career, plans for 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast-rising act, Olalekan Oluwaseun Fatoba, popularly known as Worldpharell has spoken about how he started his music career and his plans for 2021.

The talented act explained that He started doing music since he was a kid as a member of the choir in his church. He was in the orchestra and used to play violin.

‘‘I have been doing music since I was a kid, I used to be a choir in the orchestra, I played violin although school made me drift a bit from that path and I was off it for a while till I came back to record ‘Bourdillon’ with my friend, Iba Rahmoney

After then, I did a feature and Omo Olope in December of that year for the festive period, later I did God’s plan and its been coming gradually. After then, I did couple of features with some fast rising acts’’

Speaking about his plans for 2021, He revealed that He will be releasing an EP which will be featuring popular celebrities.

‘I’m working on a song produced by Burna Boy’s producer, Telz ft my brother Bad Boy Timz, also i have a big single coming too tilted Owo, it’s on the EP. For this year, I have at least two music videos to put out.

I’m also working on my EP, though details is still sketchy, I’m trying to work with some stuffs, I am working hard on it, I have a song with Seyi Vibez, I want to do bourdillon remix with an artiste, that I don’t wanna tell for now. That’s my plan for the year, I want to put it out and ensure everyone out there gets it.’’

