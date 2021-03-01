Family petitions IG over missing son

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

The family of a tanker driver, Mr Shelly Akponeware, an employee of Regardas Nigeria Limited, Sapele, who has been missing since October 16th 2020, has petitioned the Assistant General of Police, Zone 5, Benin City, DIBAL YAKADI,

The family, in a petition, urged the AIG to cause the company to produce their son, dead or alive.

The letter signed by Mr Emmanuel Akponeware, Shelly’s father and O.J Okorozie and Egbo and Associates, Legal Practitioners, titled: *A case of criminal conspiracy and abduction of Mr Shelly Akponeware, against Jonathan Nani, Young Arrest, A.I Robert and Suleiman and the operational Regardas Abuja Termi manager* explained that their son, an employee of the company (Regardas) was last seen on 16th of October and efforts to locate him or reach out to him has been abortive.

It further explained that Mr Shelly was summoned by the above-mentioned persons to return to the company, Regardas, yard in Sapele, after he came back from a journey and instructed to proceed on another journey with one Mr Suleiman, and since then the family have not set eyes on him and efforts to locate him has been in vain.

The petitioner claims that the company’s management has deliberately refused to communicate with the family as to the whereabouts of their son

The petition partly read ‘It is our belief that the company has completely abandoned our client to his faith, and has refused to show love and concern to the missing staff, neither done any form of investigation, as to what led to the disappearance of Mr Shelly Akponeware with any security agency.

‘ it is in view of the foregoing, we are compelled to write you this letter imploring you to investigate same as the company owes a duty of care to Mr Shelly Akponeware’

Vanguard News Nigeria

