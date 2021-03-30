Expect great music, amazing visuals from me, Dimi Keye tells fans

Kindly Share This Story:

In this interview, fast-rising Nigerian music artist, Dimi Keye talks about his music career.

Could you please tell us a little bit about yourself? Background, family, education?

I am Dimeji David Ogaosun aka Dimi Keye. Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. I am the 7th out of 9 kids (pretty big family). Had my secondary school education at Baptist Bowen College in Lagos, Nigeria and moved to get BSc in Computer information Systems at Northern Cyprus. Currently taking a master’s degree while I pursue my music career. I love fashion, enjoy styling myself. I have been into music since I was 11 years old but professionally started my music career in 2020. I am a very simple person who just wants to sing and be heard globally. Basically, here to play my part in Afro-beats.

What was your journey into music like?

I basically was born into a family that loves music lol, I say that because my sister started composing songs way before I started and she is just beautifully talented (kinda jealous LOL). I started out composing R &B songs, I also used to rap in secondary school but at some point I just fell in love with Afro-beats. Over the years I have been sharpening my craft and observing how the music and industry works. I am very much excited and I can’t wait to gain more experience and grow.

Would you name your biggest local and international musical influences?

My music has been greatly influenced locally by Burna boy, Wizkid, Mystro, Fela and more. Internationally my music has been influenced by Michael Jackson, John legend, Partynextdoor, Drake and lots more.

What’s your take on the “beef” culture in the Music Industry?

I am no fan of beef at all. The beef culture has been in existence in the music industry for a very long time but I believe in having a healthy competition which involves trying to be the best at our craft while respecting each other because the one goal is get our sound to the global stage and keep it there even long after we are gone. There is a lot of music, arts and culture to be explored in Africa and there is no space for beef.

Tell us about the way you record music and what is it about your style that makes you different from others?

My recording process is mostly the vibe I get from the beat. I love to lay down my melodies first. This just fuels the writing process and fires the soul of the entire record. I also enjoy working with producers. Team work makes dream the work, right? I would say what sets me apart really is my appreciation and foundation of Afrobeats and my ability to fuse it with any other genre.

What is your view on collaborations? How many have you done so far? Could name a few artists you look forward to working with?

Collaborations are great and effective. It widens your range and gives you the opportunity to gain new listeners outside your reach or cell. On my upcoming EP “Afrocentric” I have collaborations with two very talented artistes who are also favorites, Mystro and Blaqbonez. I have got a huge list of collaborations that I’d like both internationally and locally but I’d only mention a few; Party next door is number one for me, 6lack, Pink sweats and that’s international. Locally, I’d love to collaborate with Rema, Oxlade, Burna boy and lots more. I am sure I’d make a fire track with these people and basically anyone I collaborate with LOL.

A trend started a while ago and has stayed for many years, were music videos have lot of beautiful ladies in them, sometimes dressed provocatively, why do you think this trend persists?

I think women should dress however they want. The purpose of music videos is to provide a visual translation to the music. So, if I sing about beautiful women, I want to see beautiful women in the videos. As long as people are making music with different content and videos are being made to translate those musical content then the trend will persist and it is absolutely fine. Wait till you see my videos LOL

How do you manage your female fans?

I mean I will forever be grateful for the love and support. It is all love, appreciation and support of my music. They can wild out all they want I love them all LOL

Some of your female fans are dying to know, if you’re in a relationship? If so, we’re wondering if we could tempt you to reveal the identity of this mystery lady?

When it comes to relationships, I don’t put that out there honestly, some things should be kept private until you are ready to show the world. Just trying to focus more on my music at this point

Tell us about your debut project “Afrocentric”. What was the inspiration?

Afrocentric is my debut project consisting of 5 records. I have two features from Mystro and Blaqbonez. On this project I just wanted to show my range and talk about my experience as a young African dishing out stories of love and good vibes. It includes mellow, mid-tempo and upbeat sounds. As an Eccentric African, this EP projects my style and range. Afrocentric is set to blow your mind, give you nothing but positive vibes because that is me, I am all positive vibes and energy.

What should we expect from Dimi Keye?

I will keep coming out with great music and amazing visuals with each better than the former. Features, sweet singles and more and more projects. I don’t even mind dropping another EP. So just keep up with me and get blessed with nothing but positive vibes

