Ericsson pushes 5G Core Policy Studio for smarter network services

By Prince Osuagwu

AHEAD of 5G deployments in Nigeria and other African countries, network backbone provider, Ericsson has launched a new network programmability tool, called 5G Core Policy Studio, to enable communications service providers, CSPs to capture 5G revenue easily.

The tool handles the central management of all core network policies and is fully integrated with Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core. With the software solution, communications service providers can quickly design and deliver innovative 5G services to consumers and enterprises. It helps them reduce complexity in network policy management and saves them up to 70% cost in policy configuration operational expenditures. The 5G Core Policy Studio tool is a central provisioning engine that works at the core of the network.

It enables access and control of all policies that manage different 5G and 4G services through one easy-to-use graphical user interface, GUI. This ability allows communications service providers to dynamically configure innovative services within network slices for consumers and enterprise customers and tailor those offerings to specific user needs and network circumstances.

Head of Solution Area Cloud Packet Core at Ericsson, Monica Zethzon, says: “Ericsson testing shows that the tool can deliver savings of up to 70% in policy configuration operational expenditures by simplifying the design and configuration activities compared to similar network configuration execution without the tool. “Working at the core of 5G evolution, we see that 5G is a software game.

Through our software, we make networks smarter because that in turn enables smart business. Smart networks are key for enabling communications service providers to offer customized services to consumers and enterprises. With our 5G Core Policy Studio, they will be able to provide tailored connectivity services across their customer base.”

