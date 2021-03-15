Breaking News
Ereyitomi mourns as Chief Elemi Rewane dies at 90

Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi

The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency  at the House of Representative Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi  has sent profound condolences to  the family of renowned medical practitioner Chief Madam Florence Elemi Rewane  (The Ejumotan of Warri Kingdom) who passed on Saturday.

 Ereyitomi in a statement signed by his Spokesman Amb. (Dr.) Toyin Agbolaya  expressed condolence to the family and on behalf of Warri Federal constituency  praying God to be with the family assuring that Warri federal constituency is with them.

According to the lawmaker late Madam Elemi Rewane founded one of the oldest Nursing home in Warri known as Numa Maternity Clinic, Warri,  where so many  children including prominent sons and daughters,  well distinguished government and public servants  were delivered under her hospital care.

Among those who were delivered at Numa Maternity Clinic is the Spokesman to Chief Ereyitomi, Amb. (Dr.) Toyin Agbolaya JP who also testified of the care and motherly love of  late Chief Madam Rewane and for her selfless service to humanity.

It would be recalled that the late Chief Florence Elemi Rewane (The Ejumotan of Warri Kingdom) served three Warri Monarchs including His Majesty Erejuwa 11 the Olu  of Warri , His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse 11 both blessed memory and present  Monarch, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli the Olu of Warri.

