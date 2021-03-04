EndSARS: Protesters stole $2m, N17m from my palace — Oba Akiolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, yesterday, gave an account of his loss during the #EndSARS protests, which was hijacked by hoodlums on October, last year, disclosing that the hoodlums who invaded his palace, carting away his staff of office, also stole a sum of $2 million and N17 million, belonging to him.

The monarch disclosed this while speaking at the official hand over of the remodeled Glover Memorial Hall, Customs Street, Lagos Island, by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The remodelled Glover Memorial Hall was also touched during the protest.

READ ALSO:

Oba Akiolu told the gathering that he was making it known publicly for the first time that #EndSARS protesters stole $2 million and N17 million in his palace.

The monarch said: “I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. The incident that happened here from October 20th to 23rd is so saddening.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country.

“Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income. I can now say publicly that they stole away from my palace $2 million and N17 million.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them.”

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the completion and formal commissioning of the remodeled Glover Memorial Hall reflected government’s determination to rebuild Lagos,

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: