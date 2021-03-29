Education remains bedrock of growth, development ― Kamoru

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The founder of KAM Holdings, Dr. Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf has asserted that only proper funding of our educational sector can give Nigeria the needed boost for growth and development as a nation.

Dr Yusuf made the assertion while performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of an Open and Distance Learning Centre at the University of Calabar weekend.

The centre, christened “KAM-Wire ODL Building” inside the University campus was designed to take care of students who may not have the time to attend classes physically in the School.

Yusuf, who also received an award of Doctor of Business Management (Honoria Causa) from the institution, expressed the hope that the facility would encourage more Nigerians to embrace education.

His words:”Education remains the bedrock of any society. What has contributed to the growth of western countries is because the people wholeheartedly embrace education.

“I am passionate about education and we have to teach our youths and provide the necessary facilities like this building for our youths all over Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi lauded Dr. Kamoru Yusuf for his humanity and the magnanimity fir the proposed centre for distance learning as part of his contribution to the growth of education in Nigeria.

“I am not surprised because Dr. Yusuf is a first-class industrialist and lover of education. So, deciding to build a centre for the educational development of young Nigerians is worthy of emulation,” Alabi said.

He urged philanthropic Nigerians to contribute their quota to the growth of education and the benefits of the people.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Florence Obi thanked the Kwara State-born industrialist for choosing to build a distance learning centre for the institution.

Obi said: “We are indeed very grateful to you for deciding to build an ODL centre for us. When we went to meet him, we presented our challenges to him, especially that we wanted to start our distance education programme, which will provide access to many more Nigerians, who do not have the opportunity of coming to do face-to-face contact in the university.

“This will enable us meet the benchmark of the National Universities Commission that for a distance learning programme, you must have a stand-alone building labelled as Open and Distance Learning Centre for NUC accreditation,” she stated.\

Vanguard News Nigeria

