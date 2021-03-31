Edo communal clash paralyses activities as police deploy personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

Two communities Uhonmora and Sabongida-Ora of Owan West Local Government Area of Edo following three days of communal clash that has led to the death of three persons.

But to forestall further break down of law and order, the police have deployed anti-riot policemen to the area.

Confirming this development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bello Kontongs a Superintended of Police said “We have deployed men from the headquarters to support the men on ground. The situation there is calmer than the previous days, our men are there to restore peace”

Vanguard gathered that the communal clash which is over dispute on a piece of land between Uhonmora and Sabongida communities, started on Sunday.

The clash was said to have started when some persons from Uhonmora went to measure a piece of land between the boundary of the two communities and got attacked in the process by some persons from the other community where some persons reportedly got injured and their vehicle and motorcycle damaged.

This necessitated youths from Uhonmora to carry out reprisal attack on the other community the following day.

Youths from both communities have blocked the busy Ifon – Iruekpen Federal Road for the past three days and thus preventing motorists from going through the communities.

The member representing Owan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, has called for the warring faction to embrace peace.

Ihonvbere who stated this in a statement, said, “I am unhappy over this ugly incident that has created unrest, tension and closure of business activities in Owan West.

“This is coming at a time when we should be joining hands to mobilise resources to empower our women and youths.

“It is so sad to see persons of the same family turn on one another. It is also a reflection of intolerance, unemployment and lack of investment in Owan West.

“I sympathise with the families of the victims, including those injured in the fracas. I call traditional, religious, community and political leaders to urgently wade into the matter with a view to restoring lasting peace and harmony,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

