ECOWAS honours real estate boss, Adekunle Abdul

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Youth Council has honoured Adekunle Abdul for his efforts in youth empowerment and human capital development.

With over 200 direct and indirect employees of an average age of 25 years under his watch, the real estate expert who sits atop Metro & Castle Homes was indeed a befitting young professional to be bestowed with Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity’ as well as decorated as an Ambassador to the Youth organization.

Led by President of the Organization, Williams Emmanuel from Ghana, Eto Francisca from Ivory Coast among others, the team made the presentation to Adekunle last Tuesday March in his Lagos office.

They disclosed that they have been watching the trail-blazing style he adopted in giving youths opportunities to work and express their youthful expertise.

The organization said that was why they deemed it fit to encourage the apostle of change, philanthropist and lover of youths, education, who himself boast of a degree in Construction Management at the Community College of Baltimore County in Maryland, USA, with focus on Cost Control.

This Lagos big-boy before moving into real estate had cut his teeth in the downstream sector business as the CEO of Integrated Metroplex Energies spanning over 13 years.

Adekunle Abdul is a visionary operations executive that has spearheaded all stages of real estate development, with a portfolio of over 15 projects with over 80 units of commercial and residential real estate.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Youth Council before now has honored African leaders like former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, John Mahama and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf among others, who have encouraged youth involvement in the continent growth.

