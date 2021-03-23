Dutch Foundation appoints LMN Strategic Partner to address issues on disability

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

An international not for profit organization, Liliane Foundation, LF, weekend, appointed The Leprosy Mission Nigeria, TLMN, as Strategic Partner Organisation, SPO, to actualize goals on boosting and empowering children and young persons with disability in the country.

Speaking on the appointment by the donor Foundation, the National Director, TLMN, Dr Sunday Udo, said this is a new vista for vulnerable Nigerians, especially those with disability.

Udo expressed commitment to ensure his organization lives up to expectation and carry out the vision and mission of LF by ensuring the lives of this group of Nigerians is transformed and given a sense of belonging.

He said: “We are delighted with this strategic relationship with Lilian Foundation, LF, and we also assure that The Leprosy Mission Nigeria’s commitment is to ensure transformation of the lives of children and young persons with disabilities in Nigeria.”

In a remark, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, James David Lalu, expressed confidence that TLMN has all it takes to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the persons with disability across the country following this appointment by the Dutch Foundation, LF.

“I Congratulate TLMN for this groundbreaking achievement by securing this grant, and I am confident that TLMN will use this opportunity efficiently and effectively to benefit persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

“TLMN is a household name in the disability community in Nigeria, and it has been touching lives for decades. We appreciate LF for this great support to Nigeria through TLMN.

“We at the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities are proud to be associated with TLMN and reassured our maximum support and partnership in this project”, he stated.

In the same vein, Director of Special Needs, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Nkechi Onukwe, affirmed strong confidence and support for TLMN being a long-term partner in reaching out to vulnerable Nigerians.

Onukwe said, “We also congratulate TLMN for this appointment by LM to add value to the lives of persons with disability in this country.

“Interestingly, the Special Needs Department, formerly Rehabilitation Department, of Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development has been a long-term partner of TLMN.”

Leprosy Mission Nigeria is a leading Non-Governmental Development Organisation working to create a future where persons affected by leprosy and other disabilities are independent and empowered to take full responsibility for their lives.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: