By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Petrol stations in Plateau State caught in the act of under delivery of product to the public were penalized across some local government areas of the State.

Officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR who monitored sales of petrol in Jos North, Jos South and Bassa local government areas uncovered sharp practices carried out to short change consumers.

While sealing defaulting pumps in erring stations, Head, Operations, Jos Field Office of DPR, Engr. Stanley Ngene expressed dismay at the attitude of some unscrupulous operators who seek to defraud the public.

He also urged residents not to engage in panic buying especially as the Easter period approaches as the State has enough product which can last for over three weeks.

Ngene stressed, “We went out on the routine exercise to retail outlets, most are complying with the price directive, selling between N162 and N165. Some that want to caught corners have been sanctioned, the rumour about the increase in the pump price of the PMS is the figment of the imagination of the purveyors of such rumour.

“Plateau citizens should not engage in panic buying especially as the Easter period approaches because we have over 17m litres of PMS in the Jos depot, with that volume, it will take 27days to exhaust it.”

He called on operators to abide by all directives given and desist from under delivery to motorists.

Vanguard News Nigeria

