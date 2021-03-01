‘Don’t let politicians divide us’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has urged kinsmen of former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara not to allow politicians to divide them across party lines, saying that Bauchi indigenes share a common destiny.

The governor said this on Monday during the inspection visit of the recently awarded 11.6km Boi-Tapshin road in Bogoro local government area of the state.

Governor Mohammed who said that he appreciates the contributions of representatives of the area in his government, noted that the N2.9 billion project, when completed, would ease movements of people and goods and promote trade among communities in the area.

“I appreciate all of you in this community so much and you know I am one of you. Do not allow opportunistic politicians to divide us because religion, tribe and so on, we are all one by the grace of God. Your representatives in my government are doing well and they are always telling us about you,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He said that his administration is taking responsibility of the trust bestowed on the government by the people of the state to ensure that there is no element of diversion of funds and quality control is enforced.

“When I was in Tapshi during the last electioneering campaign, I was told that there was no single government project in Tapshi. It is a very big town and the people have been contributing positively to the growth and development of Bauchi State, yet they are marginalized by the majority. So I felt I should do this project to show them inclusion, to respect them and appreciate the votes they gave to the PDP.

“We always say that politics is a reward system and we must always try to bring inclusion. This road is to the glory of God and the benefit of the people of Bauchi State because Tapshi is going to be opened up and by the grace of God. When you give me the opportunity to come second term, I will take the road again,” the governor added.

The contract which was awarded to Habibu Engineering Nigeria limited will include bridges, culverts and storm water drains.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: