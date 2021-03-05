Domesticate your global thinking, Ebonyi deputy gov urges Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state, Dr Klechi Igwe has urged Nigerians, particularly the youths to always domesticate their vast thinking and aspirations.

Igwe said that while he encouraged global versatility, the Nigerian people should ensure that their thought processes should be narrowed towards Nigeria growth and patriotism.

The Ebonyi Deputy Governor spoke in Enugu, during the presentation of ‘Footprints of Excellence: 80 leadership lessons from Global Titans’ written by Dr Jasper Uche of the Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria Nsukka, on Friday.

Igwe said the book was a fine academic work, describing the author as a Christian with high brand values.

“He (the author) has a voracious appetite for reading and has a lot to give to society. He is a young man thinking for the nation at this age. I advise that young people even while thinking globally, should domesticate their thinking.

“The title of the book is very apt because it has an attraction. No other time in the history of Nigeria will this book be appreciated more than now. It’s a time of thinking positively and the book will advance our course as a people,” Igwe said.

Book Reviewer and the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra state, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji stated that the justification of the book was the current crisis in the county, where there is a major leadership deficit, which he said brought about the book.

Backgrounding the book to Chuna Achebe’s book, ‘The Problem with Nigeria,’ Orji said the 288-page book was an exciting read that he finished reading in two days.

“The book is divided into 16 chapters, it looks at global Titans, it’s not just that the book that discusses trajectory, but the global Titans. It has a good mix of old and young and the story of Malala is a passionate one.

“The attributes of leaders discussed in the book deserve reflection, their humility and approach to issues as leaders. Common attributes among the icons in leadership are strategy, learning, courage, value and empathy.

“We are a believing people in Nigeria but we need to go beyond believing and anchor values. Lee Quan Yaun was a people-oriented leader and one who made sacrifices. If you want to be a good leader, you need to be strategic, learn, unlearn and relearn; develop a clear vision and pursue it with courage; be guided by the right beliefs, values and be focused.

“We are in a time that those who are aspiring are regarded as Jew men. The time of presentation is right, a time that it’s needed to achieve excellence. Each time I feel challenged by the moral nuances in our society, I will go and read the book. I am happy Okonjo-Iweala made it in the book. It’s a book we all need in our libraries, Orji said.

Author of the book, Jasper Uche said the book has come to fill the vacuum for strategic leadership.

