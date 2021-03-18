Dokubo, an obstacle in actualization of our collective struggle – NDC 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Niger Delta Congress, NDC, has urged the peoples of the region to resist attempts to be annexed into the Biafran contraption, that is capable of dividing the region.

In a statement, the acting spokesman of the group, Adokiye Oyagiri said: “The recent declaration of a Biafran Customary Government by the former leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, NDPVF, Asari Dokubo is an obstacle in the actualization of our collective struggle for economic and political autonomy. History will this time be favourable to the people of the Niger Delta as we have taken our fate into our own hands.

“The declaration, which co-opted the different ethnic nationalities of the Niger Delta region without their assent in the formation of a government, comes not just as a surprise to the NDC and the Niger Delta people, but also as an affront to the freedom and rights of the people of the region to pick and choose for themselves the future that they want and deserve.

The group urged Niger Delta people at home and in Diasporas, to disregard Dokubo’s declaration saying “He cannot be said to have the support of the ethnic nationalities of the region. We believe that the Niger Delta people have suffered tremendously within the Nigerian contraption, and we are aware of the urgency required to address this and other issues. NDC has consequently been consulting with the different ethnic nationalities in anticipation of its planned Sovereign Regional Conference where the peoples of the region will decide on the future of the region within or without the Nigerian federation.”

