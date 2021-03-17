Did she use me to get pregnant?

Kindly Share This Story:

Dear Bunmi,

SOME three years ago, I moved into the boys’ quarters of a house, as a tenant. My landlord is in his early 60s and a friend of my dad’s. He left his wife about 10 years ago and married another one shortly after.

Unfortunately, the new wife was still childless when I moved in. She had a thriving shop in the heart of Lagos and often gave me a lift to work.

About a year after I moved in, she started sending food to me, claiming they were ‘leftovers’ she did not want to throw away. Whenever the husband was away and she had to attend a party, she took me along for ‘security’. I found myself falling in love with her because she was quite sophisticated.

When I jokingly told her that I am beginning to have naughty thoughts about her, she encouraged me and we started making love. It was the most mind-blowing experience of my life.

She got pregnant early last year, and that was when the rumour started flying that the husband was impotent; that she must have gotten pregnant with another man’s baby.

Even with her pregnancy, we continued to make love until she had her baby girl. The girl does not look anything like me, but what if she is mine? I know I cannot claim her, but I would like to be part of her life. By the way, the love-making is still great with me and she still gives me food, which my friends alleged she spiced with love potion.

Kenneth, by e-mail.

Dear Kenneth,

You think you are on to a good thing sleeping with an older woman, who is married to your landlord – a friend of your father’s! You must be awarded a ‘most daring’ medal but, believe me, you’re playing with ‘fire’ and one of these days, you’ll get burnt.

Rest assured that if he whole neighbourhood suspects your landlord is impotent, then some ‘well-meaning’ people must have given him a hint on what is going on between you and his wife.

Impotent or not, he might be relieved that someone else might give his wife the baby she desired and get her off his back. But most important of all, as you’ve discovered yourself, there is no lunch that is really free.

The earlier you found an alternate accommodation, the better for all of you.

Your mistress might discourage you at first, but you would quickly be replaced if she is as erotically starved as you said she is.

