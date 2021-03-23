Diaspora Yoruba hold dialogue on restructuring

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Diaspora Yoruba coalition, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, is set to hold a webinar lecture on the current state of Nigerian federalism and what may become of it.

In a statement by the Secretary-General of the Diaspora Group, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, the coalition said the webinar dialogue will hold on Saturday, March 27 at 5p.m., Nigerian time.

Okanlomo stated that the lead speaker for the dialogue is the renowned scholar of Legal History at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Akin Alao.

The theme of the dialogue, which will be live on the webinar, is ‘Dealing With The Critical Fault-Lines Of A Federation: Is It To Unbundle Or Restructure The Leviathan.’

The lead speaker, Prof Alao, is an accomplished academic and researcher. He is the editor, ODU: a journal of West African Studies and Editor-in-Chief of Ife Journal of History.

He is currently working on the Power of Conviction and Courage: A biography of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Alaafin of Oyo.

Kindly Share This Story: