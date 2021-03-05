Di Maria, Verratti return for PSG ahead of Barca tie

Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti will be available for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash against Barcelona, the Ligue 1 club said Friday after clearing them to return in the French Cup this weekend.
Di Maria has missed the past month with a thigh injury while a foot problem sidelined Verratti for PSG’s last two games in Ligue 1. However, the pair are fit for Saturday’s last 32 tie away to Brest.
[ALSO READ] FIFA Council Seat: FG backs NFF boss Pinnick
Neymar remains unavailable having been ruled out of the 4-1 victory over Barca at the Camp Nou on February 16 with a groin injury.
The Brazilian is still working his way back to fitness and only took part in a portion of Friday’s team training session.
He is unlikely to feature against his former club in the last 16 return leg at the Parc des Princes next Wednesday.
[AFP]