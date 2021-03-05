Devt possible only in peaceful atmosphere, Tinubu tells youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has urged youths to allow peace reign, pointing out that no nation can develop in an atmosphere devoid of peace and harmony.

Tinubu said this at the inauguration of the 1.4 km-long dual carriageway flyover at Pen Cinema junction, Agege Local Government Area of the state.

Tinubu, while addressing the mammoth crowd on the occasion, also told the youths not to imitate vagabonds.

According to Tinubu, “Don’t copy vagabonds and those who are into thuggery. There is no development if there is no peace. We must encourage peace.

“Destruction and disruption will not help you to reach the destination you desire to reach. We will support your aspirations but help the state; ensure peace in our state and country.”

Commending the state government on the flyover, Tinubu said: “Despite the turbulence and crisis of the virus, the lockdown, you are able to continue to deliver this state.

“You have shown great determination as a government.”

The Agege Pen Cinema Flyover, which was started in 2017 and spans Iju-Fagba Road and Lagos-Ota Road, is expected not only to ease traffic but also reduce travel time around the axis.

