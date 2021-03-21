Demand restructuring, not secession — Oluwo tasks agitators

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, yesterday, tasked those agitating for Nigeria’s break up to dissipate their energy on proper restructuring saying it will be difficult to disintegrate Nigeria.

He also stated that breaking Nigeria into pieces could mean a failure for the entire race.

The Iwo monarch, in a statement by his media aide, Alli Ibrahim, expressed concern over the unrestricted and misuse of social media, saying fuelling the agitation for secession could lead to a situation the country would regret for decades.

While warning secession agitators to channel their efforts in demanding quality governance and devolution of power, the monarch urged them to always situate and compare their interest to that of Nigerians.

The statement reads: “Nigeria is an indivisible, unbreakable, inseparable and impenetrable country and the hope of the black race. Nigeria remains the unified force of the black race and its weaknesses must be properly and technically managed. Any attempt to break up Nigeria will unavoidably result in the separation of the black race, worldwide. Nigeria can never break.

“I will admonish the break-up agitators to channel their energy towards productive venture such as calling for quality governance and devolution of power as done in some advanced countries. The leaders at the helms of affairs should be tasked to give dividends of democracy and quality lives to citizens. Promoting secession is like fuelling war that will consume the black race. As a responsible father to the nation, I can never be part of such a move.

“The government is tasked to domesticate dividends of democracy through policies that cut across all classes and social strata. The agitators should dust their Voters’ Cards, take part in the election and promote competent candidates. Nigeria is too delicate to beat the drum of division synonymous with war.

“Nigeria will bounce back. We will survive the trying time and be the envy of great nations. We have what it takes. What we need can only be done by competent leaders. Let’s harmonize Interest to demand quality governance.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora should exercise caution in contributing to issues on social media. Most of their comments are fuelling division and heightening the tension. You all planned to resign home. Of what moral justification is destroying what our forefathers laboured for and setting the house we planned to resign to on fire? The failure of past leaders sent you abroad. Let’s harmonize interest to promote competent leaders who will give us quality governance. They should act politely by managing issues maturely and not calling for war. Their families and relatives are here in Nigeria. They should know war knows no one. Be reminded that your blood may not be left out if things fall apart.”

