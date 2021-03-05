Delta LG Polls: Security agencies assure violence-free elections 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

LESS than 24 hours to the Delta State Local Government Council elections, Security agencies in the State have assured the people of the State of violence fee polls.

Briefing newsmen after a joint meeting of heads of Security Agencies in the State, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, said “like you are aware, there will be the conduct of Local Government election tomorrow (Saturday) here in Delta State.

“As you can see, all of us from all the Security agencies are here, the Chairman of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC is here. We deliberated on various modalities to ensure that the exercise is conducted under the atmosphere of a free and fair election.

“Our deployments have been made. Like you are aware, we have deployed 8,292 police officers and also from other services we have roughly 3,000 that are joining us in the conduct of this election.

“So, we are not expecting anything short of free and fair election devoid of any violence from any angle. Our Tactical teams will all be out; our waterways have been adequately covered.

“There will be joint patrol along the waterways between the police and of course, the Navy, who will take charge of waterways. Service Commanders will also move out to monitor the conduct of this election from the beginning of the exercise right from 12 midnight when are expected to have restriction of movements cutting across the entire State till 4 pm.

“We are however aware of the NECO examination coming up tomorrow (Saturday). Those going for the examination should be in uniform and should arm themselves with their Identity Cards. The Invigilators should also carry their Identity cards so that security agents on the road can grant them easy access”.

