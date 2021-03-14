Delta HoS reiterates govt’s commitment to efficiency in civil service

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Head of Service, HoS, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, has reiterated the state government’s quest to boost the efficiency and effectiveness of workers for enhanced service delivery.

Mr. Bayoko stated this during the opening ceremony of a one-day orientation course organised by the State Staff Training Centre for fresh students, in Asaba on Wednesday.

He called on the 65 participants, who enrolled for the various courses of the Staff Training Centre to work towards bringing out the best in them in order to justify the State Government’s investments in the Staff Training Centre in terms of human and infrastructure development to ensure a conducive learning environment.

According to the state Head of Service, “You have to assure the state government that the huge investment being made in human capital development in the state will be reciprocated through greater loyalty, dedication and commitment to your studies.”

Bayoko, who disclosed that it was the first time he was personally declaring the orientation course opened, refers to the 2020/2021 batch of students as special, even as he inspired the participants to be forward-looking.

While emphasising the relevance and importance of the training, the HoS further stated that given the track record of excellence in the field of middle-level manpower training, the new programme would meet government’s expectation and the students would benefit immensely from the training programme.

He thanked the state government for the moral support in its determination to improve on the performance and productivity of middle-level officers in the State civil service.

Earlier, the Director of Training of the Staff Training Centre, Mr. Emmanuel Basime, in his welcome address, disclosed that the essence of the one-day orientation course for the newly-admitted students was to develop the capacity of both the secretarial assistants and clerical officers towards enhanced quality service delivery for the benefit of the state public service.

“Our programmes are designed to offer you technology and management package aimed at equipping you with relevant knowledge, skills and attitude for improved performance on the job in consonance with the human capacity development effort of the present administration,” Basime stated.

He revealed that a total of 65 students have been admitted into the computer appreciation/application course and certificate in supervisory general management course for 2020/2021 academic session.

The director training, while urging the students to show high sense of maturity and willingness to learn and participate fully in all the lectures and activities outlined in the orientation programme, thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment to ensuring that the Centre takes its rightful place among the comity of training centres in the country.

Basime also commended the Head of Service for his untiring efforts in helping to secure approvals for the introduction of the official reporter course as well as the introduction of the Certificate Course in Supervisory General Management.

