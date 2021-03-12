Customs hands over drugs worth N234.5 million to NDLEA in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun Area 1 command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over seized drugs worth N234,477,860 to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Handing over the drugs to the NDLEA in Idiroko, the Customs Area Comptroller, Peter Kolo said the feat is part of the command’s effort in collaborating with the NDLEA in riding the state and the country of illicit drugs and harmful substances.

According to him, the seized drugs include 3,165 wraps (Coconut and book size and 250 sacks (raw) of cannabis Sativa otherwise known as Marijuana with duty paid value of two hundred thirteen million, six hundred and seventeen thousand, eight and sixty Naira, N213,617,860. Others are, 41 packets of Tramadol capsules (225mg and 120mg) with duty paid value of twenty million, five hundred thousand naira (N20,500,000).

He noted that “the significance of the event is that we have rid the Ogun communities of drugs that most probably influence the incessant attacks on Customs, other security agencies and innocent citizens of the state”.

Kolo also disclosed that his men and officers in its war against smuggling activities in February made 143 seizures of various prohibited items worth seventy-seven million, four hundred and ninety-eight thousand, one hundred and forty-four naira (N77,498,144.00).

The seized items are 5,931 bags of foreign rice, 562 (25 litres of petrol kegs), 3,315 cartons of frozen poultry products, vegetable oil, 19 units of Nigerian used vehicles, and a motorcycle.

He added that the command generated the sum of N3,135,825 from the sale of seized petrol.

Kolo, therefore, appealed to traditional rulers in communities to caution their subjects against the danger of smuggling, particularly the smuggling of harmful drugs and the consumption of the same.

“Despite series of attacks by dare-devil smugglers and hoodlums during our course of duty, the command will not be distracted from executing her mandates”.

“To this end, anyone caught disrupting our officers in the line of duty or perpetuating nefarious activities of smuggling shall be made to face the wrath of the law”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

