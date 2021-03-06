CSO felicitates with OBJ at 84, says he’s foremost unifier

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, CN, weekend, felicitated with former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as he clocks 84 years.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, where Obasanjo was described as unifier and focused leader who has distinguished himself in nation-building and impact made socio-economic development of the African continent.

The statement reads in part, “Concerned Nigerians For The Protection of Human Rights and the rule of Law Initiative congratulates former Nigerian Leader, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on his 84th birthday.

“The former President is a unifier and an elder statesman who has distinguished himself as a leader for all.

“From all of us at Concerned Nigerians, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 84th birthday.

“Baba as he is fondly called by well-wishers and admirers has been an exceptional and inspirational leader to many young Nigerians. We thank baba sincerely for his devotion and courage in speaking truth to power at all times.”

The statement also prayed Almighty God to bless and continue to keep ‘baba’ in good health.

And the statement concluded by enjoining the former Nigerian leader to continue in “his unwavering pursuit of peace, unity, equity, fairness, and justice in Nigeria.”

