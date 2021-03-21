COVISHIELD is same as Astrazeneca, NAFDAC explains

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has explained that both COVISHIELD and AstraZeneca are the same vaccines for immunization against COVID-19.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement, Sunday, said COVISHIELD manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca manufactured by AstraZeneca are the same vaccine.”

“AstraZeneca and Oxford University (AZOU) originally developed the ChAdOx1 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine to be used for prevention of COVID-19 disease,” the statement said.

It explained that”AZOU gave the license of its vaccine to Serum Institute of India PVT Ltd (SIIPL) to manufacture this vaccine at commercial scale. ”

It read in part: “SIIPL is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world and the company got the license by signing manufacturing agreement with AstraZeneca (AZ)/Oxford University to manufacture this vaccine.

“SIIPL gave the vaccine the trade name COVISHIELDTM.

“COVISHIELDTM is the result of cooperation and a technology transfer from AstraZeneca – the University of Oxford to SIIPL.

“Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. is now the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by a number of doses produced and sold globally (more than 1.5 billion doses) which includes Polio vaccine as well as Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccines.

“Vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute are accredited by the World Health Organization, Geneva, and are being used in around 170 countries across the globe in their national immunization programs, saving millions of lives throughout the world.

“Both COVISHIELD™ manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca manufactured by AstraZeneca are the same vaccine – ChAdOx1 nCoV- 19 Corona Virus Vaccines (Recombinant).

“COVISHIELDTM was granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organisation on 15th February 2021 and it is one of the listed vaccines under the COVAX Facility.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: