COVID19 vaccination: Nasarawa begins training of 300 health workers

By David Odama

Nasarawa State government has commenced the training of over 300 health workers ahead of the arrival of the vaccine in the state.

The training of the health workers is to engaged and equipped them on the modalities of administering the vaccination of residents against the COVID -19 pandemic.

The Executive Chairman of the primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Mohammed Adis who disclosed this in an interview with Journalists in Lafia said the training was in line with the involvement of Primary Health Care in managing and treatment of COVID – 19.

According to Adis, the response of the government and the willingness of the people is n the state is encouraging, explaining that the health workers to participate in the training were selected from primary health care centres and general hospitals across the 13 local Government areas of the state.

Dr. Muhammed Adis said also that the “the training became imperative to expose the health workers to how to handle and carry out the vaccination.

COVID -19 is a new pandemic and the vaccines are different from the traditional vaccines of other familiar diseases”, Adis stated.

The primary health care boss however noted that the agency had been working closely with the World Health Organisation to ensure that the staff were fully equipped with the necessary information on measures put in place for effective administration of the COVID -19 vaccines when they arrive in the state.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of health, Pharmarcist Ahmed Yahaya Tuesday decried the rising cases of quackery in the state saying that thirty percent out of sixty private hospitals in the state either do not have the medical facilities, qualified personnels or are operating without licensed in the state

The commissioner who stated this in Lafia while Fielding questions from Journalists said most of the private hospitals and clinics operating in the state were functioning outside their mandates stating that about 15 percent others were not authorized to function as full flesh hospitals.

According to pharmacist Yahaya, about 15 percent of the hospitals were undertaking health services without approval adding that those indulging in the unethical conduct have been placed on cautionary status while those who raise buildings and engage the services of health personnel to work for them were being sanctioned for unethical practice.

He however blamed the activities of the quacks on the inadequacy in the number of health care services and personnels adding that over 60 tertiary institutions have been upgraded while over 147 planned Primary health care was on cause.

Pharm Yahaya said those who have the qualify skills to operate were quite insignificant in number saying that correctional measures were being taken against such practitioners and warned that the full hand of the law would be applied against those engaging on quackery activities in the state.

Areas most hit by the quackery activities in Nasarawa include Karu, Keffi and Nasarawa warning that those found wanting would be dealt with decisively.

On COVID19, Pharm Yahaya said Nasarawa State recorded higher number of death during the second wave of the pandemic disclosing that the state government has established funded over 700 hundred primary health care across the 13 LGAs.

He said three COVID19 testing centers have been created in Nasarawa while sample collection centres have also been equipped with trained personnel’s.

