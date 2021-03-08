COVID-19 vaccine: Yahaya Bello standing on side of truth – Group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

The GYB2PYB Youth Support Group has backed a statement made by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, of him not ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recall Vanguard reported on Friday, March 5, how the Kogi governor reiterated his aversion to the COVID-19 pandemic during Channels TV at Politics Today, stating that he would not be taking the vaccine because he’s “hale and hearty”.

Reacting, the Media Assistant to the Director General of GYB2PYB, Kelvin Oluseyi Eleta in a statement made available on Sunday, praised governor Bello for “standing by the side of truth in fight against the COVID-19”.

The statement partly read;

“Our stand remains that, the ‘not-enough’ vaccines of 3.92 million in volume, purchased for a population of over 200 million people, healthy citizens should not be a priority. Top government officials who are in good health conditions should not stand in chance of ordinary Nigerians battling to survive on hospital beds. If thousands of government officials both at the national, state, and local government levels are to take the vaccine FIRST; then what is the hope of an ordinary Nigerian?

“Governor Bello has once again demonstrated to Nigerians how compassionate a leader should be towards the citizens.

“Well and healthy individuals should not necessarily have to take the vaccine; since it lacks verifiable testimonies as to its capacity to curing or completely prevent the transmission of the deadly Virus. Why not save the limited vaccines for the sick battling to survive the pandemic?”

In his remarks, the group’s Director General, Oladele John Nihi while commending the courage of governor Bello, noted that the latter is always “standing for what is right, and in turn, protecting the interest of the common Nigerians”.

