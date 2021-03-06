COVID-19 vaccination painfree, says Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

Appreciates frontline health workers

Urges Nigerians to get vaccinated

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that the COVID-19 vaccination jab was pain free.

Following the vaccination of President Muhammadu Buhari, and his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday, the Vice-President also appreciated the frontline workers, physicians, researchers and scientists who worked tirelessly to ensure the production of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Both President Buhari and VP Osinbajo got the jab on live TV, barely 24 hours after the vaccine COVID-19 vaccine programme started with the vaccination of the healthcare and frontline workers at the National Hospital, Abuja.

According to the spokesperson to the Vice-President, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Prof. Osinbajo had revealed that “the thing was not painful at all. I didn’t even feel the pinch” after his personal physician, Dr. Nic, administered the jab.

Akande, who tweeted through his verified twitter account, added that “We should all take turns when time comes to get the happy jabs!”.

While appreciating the everyone that made the vaccination a success, the Vice-President said “We are extremely grateful for the frontline workers, physicians, researchers and scientists who worked tirelessly to ensure this came to life”.

“Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe,” Osinbajo added.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has urged state governments, traditional and religious leaders to lead the mobilisation effort within their spheres of influence.

The president assured Nigerians that “the vaccine offers hope for a safe country free of Coronavirus”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: