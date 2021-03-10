COVID-19: Ogun Speaker, other lawmakers receive vaccination

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of Ogun House of Assembly and other lawmakers on Wednesday received the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vaccine was administered on the speaker in Abeokuta by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker.

Speaking to newsmen after the vaccination exercise, the speaker described it as a very healthy medical intervention against the virus.

He urged residents of the state to shun any unfounded rumour about the vaccine, and take advantage of the on-going inoculation.

The speaker commended the state government for its ingenuity and commitment towards flattening the curve of the pandemic in the state.

He, however, said more had to be done to orientate the people on the health benefits of the vaccine.

Oluomo stressed the need to ensure an even and unhindered access to the vaccine by residents across the state in line with the guidelines of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

