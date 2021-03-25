Covid-19 has been exceptional for us, says Neurelis

Kindly Share This Story:

The first Food and Drug Administration-approved diazepam nasal spray now is available. Neurelis’ Valtoco, which was approved in January, has officially launched.

“We understand the high unmet need for Valtoco and we are very pleased to be able to make this available for patients with seizure clusters less than two months after our FDA approval,” Neurelis president and CEO Craig Chambliss said.

Valtoco is indicated for the acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from a patient’s usual seizure pattern in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

In the United States, there are more than 3.4 million people with epilepsy, with approximately 200,000 new patients diagnosed each year. Despite the availability of chronic, daily oral medications to control epilepsy, a significant number of these patients continue to experience seizures. Of these uncontrolled patients, as many as 170,000 are at risk for episodes of frequent seizure activity, also known as seizure clusters or acute repetitive seizures, representing a significant unmet need in the epilepsy community.

Maxor Specialty Pharmacy has been selected as the national pharmacy provider and has already begun filling patient prescriptions.

Neurelis is offering a copay assistance program through which eligible patients could pay as little as $20 for the prescription. Neurelis also has a patient assistance program in which eligible patients who do not have insurance may qualify for additional assistance.

